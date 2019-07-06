Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Contrasting side by side

Since Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.72 N/A 1.22 14.54 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Golub Capital BDC Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Comparatively, 63.79% are First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.