Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) Comparing side by side

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.98 N/A 1.22 14.54 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.76 N/A 0.33 42.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Golub Capital BDC Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares and 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares. About 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.