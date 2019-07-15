Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Comparing side by side

Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.84 N/A 1.22 14.54 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.78 N/A 7.59 5.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Athene Holding Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Golub Capital BDC Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Golub Capital BDC Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Athene Holding Ltd., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Athene Holding Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a 31.80% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Golub Capital BDC Inc. and Athene Holding Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.94% and 91.8%. Insiders held 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Golub Capital BDC Inc. -1.98% -1.87% -0.39% -5.75% -2.83% 7.94% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.82% -0.14% -1.96% -9.43% -8.68% 7.98%

For the past year Golub Capital BDC Inc. was less bullish than Athene Holding Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Athene Holding Ltd. beats Golub Capital BDC Inc.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.