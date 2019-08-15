Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) to pay $0.32 on Sep 27, 2019; Advisory Services Network Has Lifted Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) Stake By $472,950

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 27, 2019. (NASDAQ:GBDC) shareholders before Aug 16, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Golub Capital BDC Inc’s current price of $18.37 translates into 1.74% yield. Golub Capital BDC Inc’s dividend has Aug 19, 2019 as record date. Aug 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 155,320 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife Investment Management, The John Buck Company and Golub & Company Announce Facebook Lease of Park Tower in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW) stake by 38.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc acquired 52,550 shares as Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (ETW)’s stock 0.00%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 190,167 shares with $1.86 million value, up from 137,617 last quarter. Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O now has $1.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 542,607 shares traded or 112.92% up from the average. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development firm and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. It has a 14.96 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Golub Capital BDC, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.33% or 118,700 shares. Endurance Wealth stated it has 800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Meridian Inv Counsel holds 11,350 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 16,000 shares. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc has 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 267,525 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Schroder Investment Grp Inc owns 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 1.03M shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc stated it has 620 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 84,827 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Co reported 15,264 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 285,290 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated accumulated 23,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 4,324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ETW shares while 16 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 13.54 million shares or 17.77% more from 11.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Llc owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 896 shares. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,148 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co reported 30,000 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Raymond James Svcs Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW). Private Harbour Invest Mgmt Counsel Ltd Co invested in 43,950 shares. Shaker Services Ltd Liability holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) for 330,058 shares. Benjamin F Edwards owns 1,922 shares. 184,564 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company has 10,385 shares. 820,033 were reported by Ameriprise Finance Inc. Athena Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.87% or 300,084 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Limited invested in 114,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 7,977 shares to 66,351 valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (MBB) stake by 14,581 shares and now owns 956 shares. Ishares Tr (FTY) was reduced too.

