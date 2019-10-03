Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) Holder Novare Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $747,575 as Share Price Declined; As Amazon (AMZN) Stock Price Declined, Pettee Investors Has Increased by $355,884 Its Stake

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $8.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1721.94. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 01/05/2018 – Amazon Reveals Top 10 Most Entrepreneurial States: Utah Takes the Top Spot with California, New York, Colorado and New Jersey i; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Has Massive Expansion Plans for Seattle, Let Alone HQ2; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan raises delivery fees by up to 50%; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Capital Bdc (GBDC) by 37.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 43,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 74,725 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 118,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Capital Bdc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 1.53 million shares traded or 716.82% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q NAV/SHR $16.11; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Golub Cap Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 16/03/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Golub Says Better Economic Data, Less Inflation Fueling Markets (Video); 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sol Company owns 376 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 233,136 shares. Comgest Glob Sas reported 4,800 shares. Graybill Bartz Assoc Limited holds 0.18% or 135 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corp accumulated 1,515 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Westfield Mgmt Lp stated it has 189,159 shares. Tiger Glob Management Ltd owns 7.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 704,112 shares. Town And Country State Bank And Trust Com Dba First Bankers Trust Com holds 190 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 2,177 were reported by Capital City Tru Com Fl. Torray Ltd Com invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aldebaran stated it has 3,455 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 205,348 shares. Pension has 2.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 414,965 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Mgmt Ks has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,745 shares. Gradient Ltd Liability Company reported 3,618 shares.

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana (NYSE:HUM) by 1,300 shares to 3,060 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,957 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Limited Liability stated it has 17,343 shares. The New York-based Capital Mngmt Ny has invested 0.44% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Aperio Group Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 6,058 shares. 200,159 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Com. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw has 0.58% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 307,686 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 82,460 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 100,881 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Griffin Asset Management owns 8,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Co accumulated 107,391 shares. Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) holds 3,411 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Confluence Mgmt Lc invested in 647,291 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 14,650 shares to 80,554 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $42.40M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.