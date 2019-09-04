Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Stake Maintained by Omers Administration Corp; Full House Resorts (FLL) Stock Price Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding by $880,354

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 726,894 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 707,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 121,549 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Bdc Clo 2014 Llc; 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 05/03/2018 Golub Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.91. About 3,886 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Veritable Lp has 0.04% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 113,202 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 83,196 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd holds 15,531 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 70,128 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 35,307 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Commerce Il stated it has 29,133 shares. M Securities holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 13,481 shares. California-based Meridian Investment Counsel has invested 0.12% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 74,789 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 18,756 shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Mirae Asset Invests Communication Ltd has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 1,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 737,125 shares to 3.39M shares, valued at $190.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 18,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,300 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,950 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W, worth $44,400.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gabelli Funds Llc has invested 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Bridgeway Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 141,000 shares. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Lpl Financial Lc accumulated 22,478 shares. 17,397 are owned by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc). Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 77,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 71,866 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 11,051 shares. 978,092 are held by Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 59,245 shares in its portfolio. Amer Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 54,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. White Pine Limited has invested 0.2% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Fairpointe has 0.02% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 223,232 shares.

Analysts await Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.04 per share. FLL’s profit will be $1.89 million for 6.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Full House Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

