Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Shares Declined While Ares Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.56 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Increased Its Holding

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 74.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 209,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 70,437 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 279,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 180,496 shares traded or 18.96% up from the average. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 27/04/2018 – 1Q Earnings ‘as Good as It Gets,’ Says Credit Suisse’s Golub (Video); 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 3 Ratings To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Market Response to China Tariffs ‘Out of Whack,’ Golub Says (Video); 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 4,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,728 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.21M, up from 7,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS U.S. ECONOMY IS WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL BECAUSE IT EMBRACES FREE ENTERPRISE AND POLICY MATTERS ARE HANDLED THROUGH RECOGNIZED PROCESSES; 26/04/2018 – Boston Metro: Amazon, NFL reach $130 million streaming deal for Thursday night games; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 12/04/2018 – Amazon drops first-gen Ring doorbell price to $100 after closing acquisition. via @verge; 16/05/2018 – Starting Wednesday, Amazon Prime members in Florida will get an additional 10 percent off sale items; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9,695 shares to 368,100 shares, valued at $40.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 57,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,040 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Weitz Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,500 shares. Moreover, Strategic Svcs has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 342 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd stated it has 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Nbt Retail Bank N A New York has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,913 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 55,000 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc holds 0.13% or 645 shares in its portfolio. Lodge Hill Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,000 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 6,819 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 4.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,595 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability reported 381 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Public Ltd Company holds 0.52% or 1,497 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 GARP Stocks To Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.43 million for 14.64 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Golub Capital details new FQ2 business – Seeking Alpha” on April 07, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Golub Capital BDC: A Quality 7.1%-Yielding BDC To Buy On The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Potentially Oversold Best Of Breed BDC: Initiating Coverage – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) CEO David Golub on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 BDCs to Buy for Big-Time Income – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold GBDC shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 16.34 million shares or 0.65% more from 16.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Jag Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 56,603 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Com Il accumulated 25,587 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 82,460 shares. Cornerstone Capital has 114,527 shares. 132,154 are held by Edgemoor Invest. D E Shaw And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Moors Cabot reported 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cwm Ltd Liability reported 163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 25,377 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 351,369 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).