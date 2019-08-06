Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Shareholder Ares Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $6.28 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Barry Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $195. About 21.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – New Credit Card to Carry Apple Pay Brand; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 01/05/2018 – China is one of Apple’s most important and competitive markets, and one that has increasingly been in the geopolitical spotlight amid trade tensions with the U.S; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 19/03/2018 – Share of display makers declined following a Bloomberg report that Apple was producing its own screens

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 56.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 369,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 279,969 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, down from 649,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 89,622 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M), Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 09/04/2018 – Golub Cap BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 M in New Middle-Market Originations for Its Fiscal Yr 2018 2Q; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 07/03/2018 – MITCH GOLUB JOINS CARLEASE BOARD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL 2Q ADJ. NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Mitch Golub Joins Carlease Board of Directors as Chairman of the Board

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.39 million for 14.05 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 840,566 are held by Clough Cap Prns L P. Homrich Berg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 73,755 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 70,128 shares. Tcw reported 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Eagle Global Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Regions reported 1,500 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 0% or 101,800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 344,923 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Investments Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Tower Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 3,051 shares. Advisors Asset owns 0.03% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 84,359 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com owns 3 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Windward Capital Ca has 7.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones & Llc has 2.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 633,890 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr owns 83,965 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings holds 2.6% or 474,785 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,877 shares. 51,422 were reported by Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 20.08 million shares. Twin Management reported 330,927 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stewart And Patten Limited Liability holds 89,956 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. First Retail Bank Of Omaha holds 2.73% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 209,875 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi holds 6.39% or 146,685 shares in its portfolio. Telos Capital Mngmt invested in 56,561 shares. Night Owl Capital Limited Liability Com owns 1,859 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 2,843 were reported by Kwmg Ltd Liability Company.

