Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Valuation Declined While Omers Administration Upped Its Holding; Edge Wealth Management Lifted Its Holding in United Technologies (UTX) as Market Value Declined

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $127.65. About 109,359 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 19,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 726,894 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, up from 707,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 5,438 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Ben Golub Joins Storj Labs as Executive Chairman, Interim CEO; 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39; 24/05/2018 – Venafi Names Ben Golub to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – PE Hub: Golub Capital looks to sell minority stake; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 08/03/2018 – “History shows that accelerating wages tend to squeeze margins, spook the Fed, and precede recessions,” strategist Jonathan Golub writes in the note to clients Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by Gl Partners; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 104,880 shares to 544,899 shares, valued at $162.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 19,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,253 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140 were reported by M&R. Moreover, Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 38,590 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 285,290 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.21% stake. 413,067 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 18,756 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd holds 0% or 17,781 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments reported 0% stake. Regions Corporation holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company has 298,201 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 1.45M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt invested in 0% or 620 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 101,800 shares. Evanson Asset Management Lc invested 0.06% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,100 shares to 101,683 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co The (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth Advsrs reported 20,486 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Zacks Investment Mngmt invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Broderick Brian C invested 2.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corp accumulated 695,959 shares. Schroder Invest Management Gru has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northeast Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,607 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 1,003 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 150,054 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability holds 326 shares. Freestone Holdings Lc owns 0.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,836 shares. 106,300 were reported by Hikari Power. Campbell Co Adviser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,870 shares. 2,410 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company.

