Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Market Valuation Declined While Muzinich & Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $759,322; Sun Life Financial Decreased Its Iberiabank (IBKC) Holding as Valuation Rose

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company analyzed 44,666 shares as the company's stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 794,771 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.21 million, down from 839,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 37,669 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 2.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock rose 0.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $717,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Iberiabank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 80,578 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IBKC shares while 68 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.13 million shares or 1.80% less from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag invested 0.03% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 24,033 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt reported 52,607 shares. Huntington State Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 1,521 shares. 12 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. First Mercantile has 2,524 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.3% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Schafer Cullen Cap invested in 0.01% or 5,235 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Llc has 0.08% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 4,924 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 56,680 shares stake. Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.23% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Palisade Ltd Liability Corp Nj owns 289,239 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) for 30,312 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 2.00M shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $27,609 activity. $381,198 worth of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) was bought by COOPER ANGUS R II. Shares for $77,614 were sold by MACKIE HADDON SPURGEON JR on Friday, February 15. Restel Anthony J sold $518,042 worth of stock. Shares for $671,163 were sold by BROWN MICHAEL J on Wednesday, January 30. The insider KOERNER JOHN E III bought 13,000 shares worth $972,530.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,323 shares to 39,440 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.95 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Analysts await Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GBDC’s profit will be $19.38M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Golub Capital BDC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.