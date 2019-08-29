Golub Cap Bdc (GBDC) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Decreased Its Stake; As Kroger (KR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Monarch Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (GBDC) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 20,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.93% . The institutional investor held 73,755 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 94,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Golub Cap Bdc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.56. About 123,580 shares traded. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) has declined 3.13% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GBDC News: 12/03/2018 – Techmeme: Decentralized data storage startup Storj appoints Ben Golub, ex-CEO of open-source software firm Docker, as new; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Golub Capital Partners CLO 36(M) Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Golub Capital Partners Clo 26(B)-R, Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate Golub Capital Partners CLO 26(B)-R, Ltd./LLC; Issues Presale; 22/03/2018 – Golub Capital Provides One-Loan Debt Facility to Support the Acquisition of Togetherwork by GI Partners; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 30/04/2018 – Golub Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Golub Capital BDC, Inc. Announces $136.0 Million In New Middle-Market Originations For Its Fiscal Year 2018 Second Quarter; 22/05/2018 – GOLUB CAPITAL BDC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 3 Prelim Rtgs To Golub Capital BDC CLO 2014 LLC

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.51. About 6.59M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Corp has 869,458 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rbf Cap invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Tortoise Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cambridge Investment Inc has invested 0.05% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ancora Ltd Llc accumulated 24,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.07% or 184,000 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Security accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 264 shares. Hawaii-based Bancorp Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Koshinski Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 20,359 shares. Sg Americas Lc owns 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 125,632 shares. First Personal Financial Services owns 2,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold GBDC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 16.23 million shares or 3.09% less from 16.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 413,067 shares. Tcw Grp Inc Inc owns 23,100 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 2,329 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 90,741 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) for 344,923 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 101,827 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Texas Yale stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Capital Assoc New York invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Ftb Advisors Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Coe Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 41,126 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC). Raymond James Assocs reported 106,033 shares stake. Blair William Company Il accumulated 0% or 29,133 shares.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 34,603 shares to 69,206 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).