Goldmoney Inc. (XAU) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Causeway Capital Management Has Decreased By $23.08 Million Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 20.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc analyzed 480,936 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)'s stock rose 0.37%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 1.85 million shares with $89.51 million value, down from 2.33M last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $201.09B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 8.21 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Goldmoney Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 162,735 shares traded or 98.47% up from the average. Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GoldMoney Inc. operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company has market cap of $195.55 million. The firm operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold divisions. It has a 9.04 P/E ratio. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26B for 9.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) stake by 240,568 shares to 2.05 million valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 109,253 shares and now owns 1.03 million shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 93,775 shares. Cap owns 63.22M shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Argent Tru has 0.47% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Balyasny Asset Management Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com stated it has 3.66 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Parsec Financial Management has 115,742 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Jnba invested in 0.15% or 14,930 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 33,714 shares. Aristotle Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rockland Company holds 1.93% or 376,648 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Mgmt Llc holds 1.08% or 8.29 million shares. Investment Counsel holds 0.78% or 43,939 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.39 million shares. Wagner Bowman holds 8,391 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 12,692 shares stake.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of WFC in report on Friday, March 29 to “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, July 17. Wood downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 1. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15 with “Hold”.