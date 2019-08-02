Goldmoney Inc. (XAU) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Cisco Systems Has 0.83 Sentiment

Analysts expect Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 14.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Goldmoney Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.27. About 10,850 shares traded. Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 658 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 797 cut down and sold their stakes in Cisco Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.03 billion shares, down from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cisco Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 205 to 246 for an increase of 41. Sold All: 58 Reduced: 739 Increased: 519 New Position: 139.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 8.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. for 138,095 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc owns 577,685 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. has 6.65% invested in the company for 615,925 shares. The Montana-based Stack Financial Management Inc has invested 6.17% in the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management, a California-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.08% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.13. About 12.63M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.71 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $227.44 billion. The firm offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It has a 18.44 P/E ratio. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services.