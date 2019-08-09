Goldman Sachs Upped Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Rating; CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS (CNBX) Shorts Increased By 22.43%

In a report sent to clients and investors on Friday morning, Goldman Sachs boosted shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to a Neutral rating from Sell. Goldman Sachs currently has a $97.0000 PT on the stock. The firm PT would indicate a potential upside of 2.86% from Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)‘s current stock price.

CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX) had an increase of 22.43% in short interest. CNBX’s SI was 490,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 22.43% from 400,300 shares previously. With 121,700 avg volume, 4 days are for CANNABICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:CNBX)’s short sellers to cover CNBX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.0039 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2701. About 140,164 shares traded or 55.44% up from the average. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks That I May Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CannaTech Conference Series: Eyal Barad, CEO Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cannabics Pharma teams up with Wize Pharma to develop ophthalmic therapies – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research, development, licensing, and marketing of cannabinoid treatments and therapies. The company has market cap of $36.72 million. The firm focuses on developing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s flagship product is Cannabics SR, a long acting medical cannabis capsule that shows therapeutic effects as a palliative care therapy for cancer patients.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold Kaiser Aluminum Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.82 million shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co reported 12 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 317,334 shares. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd has invested 0.12% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,391 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 329,617 shares. Barclays Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,849 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 8,380 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 50,643 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Com invested in 8,400 shares. Swiss State Bank has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv has 0.37% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Kaiser Aluminum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KALU) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock increased 2.78% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.3. About 64,269 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 18/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Releases Results of Decade-long Community Health Efforts; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The firm offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries.

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.84 million for 11.85 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.