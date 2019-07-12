Goldman Sachs Reconfirmed Just Eat (LON:JE) as Buy; Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 133,331 shares as Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK)’s stock rose 12.78%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 2.60M shares with $21.02M value, up from 2.47 million last quarter. Bancorp Inc Del now has $516.58M valuation. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 174,108 shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Goldman Sachs kept their Buy rating on Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock in analysts note issued to clients and investors on Friday morning.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Golden Entmt Inc stake by 78,000 shares to 2.45M valued at $34.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Curo Group Hldgs Corp stake by 985,848 shares and now owns 1.98 million shares. Luxfer Holdings Plc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 632,904 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.60 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 48,427 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 15,877 shares. Snow Capital Management LP reported 117,545 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 323 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 92,500 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 504,530 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 19,713 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Bowling Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Citadel Advisors Limited Com reported 114,180 shares. Capital Investment Counsel owns 10,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK).

Analysts await Just Eat plc (LON:JE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 333.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. JE’s profit will be $477,278 for 2197.36 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Just Eat plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company has market cap of 4.20 billion GBP. The firm enables clients to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It has a 50.85 P/E ratio. It operates in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

