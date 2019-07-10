Goldman Sachs Reconfirmed Halma PLC (LON:HLMA) as “Neutral”; Genworth Financial (GNW) Sentiment Is 0.9

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 95 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 106 reduced and sold their stakes in Genworth Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 306.35 million shares, up from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 80 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their “Neutral” rating on shares of Halma PLC (LON:HLMA) in a research note sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Genworth Financial, Inc. provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through five divisions: U.S. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S.

Analysts await Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 35.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNW’s profit will be $130.88 million for 3.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Genworth Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.52% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.84. About 1.56M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA GUIDANCE PROVIDED AT FY17 RESULTS UNCHANGED; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI

Shah Capital Management holds 12.76% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. for 6.41 million shares. Litespeed Management L.L.C. owns 2.19 million shares or 8.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New Generation Advisors Llc has 6.59% invested in the company for 2.44 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Llc has invested 1.81% in the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 451,561 shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 8, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of 7.65 billion GBP. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

More news for Halma plc (LON:HLMA) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Halma plc’s (LON:HLMA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “The Halma (LON:HLMA) Share Price Is Up 201% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 07, 2019 is yet another important article.