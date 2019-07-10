Goldman Sachs Maintains “Sell” Rating for Spectris PLC (LON:SXS) Stock; Srs Investment Management Upped Facebook (FB) Position By $151.19 Million

Spectris PLC (LON:SXS) stock had its “Sell” Rating reiterated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a note revealed to clients and investors on Wednesday, 10 July.

Srs Investment Management Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 116.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Srs Investment Management Llc acquired 910,759 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Srs Investment Management Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $282.14M value, up from 781,844 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $568.64B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – The research firm with ties to Donald Trump and his presidential campaign allegedly gained access to data from 50 million Facebook profiles; 08/05/2018 – Match Group says Facebook’s new dating feature will have ‘no negative impact on Tinder’; 23/03/2018 – UK High Court grants Cambridge Analytica search warrant to ICO; 28/03/2018 – Facebook must give judge documents for U.S. tax probe of Irish unit; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 25/04/2018 – Schumer aide clears hurdle on way to FTC confirmation; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 17/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA HAD PLANS TO RAISE FUNDS THROUGH AN INITIAL COIN OFFERING

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.02 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 16.6 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Among 8 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Spectris PLC has GBX 3195 highest and GBX 2200 lowest target. GBX 2721.67’s average target is 4.52% above currents GBX 2604 stock price. Spectris PLC had 32 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, February 11 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Add”. Numis Securities upgraded Spectris plc (LON:SXS) rating on Thursday, May 16. Numis Securities has “Add” rating and GBX 3000 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of SXS in report on Wednesday, January 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has “Add” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Peel Hunt. Morgan Stanley maintained Spectris plc (LON:SXS) on Monday, January 14 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by UBS. The stock of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, February 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Shore Capital. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2600 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Tuesday, February 19.

The stock decreased 0.61% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2604. About 48,134 shares traded. Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays affirms buying Facebook before earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s (FB) Libra Faces Intense Scrutiny From Regulators – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35 million on Wednesday, January 30. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374. $7.97M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.43 million shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Anchor Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Excalibur Management reported 6,664 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone reported 45,998 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr has 406,821 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,928 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sol Cap Management has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 5,079 were accumulated by Investec Asset Mgmt North America. Df Dent has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alps Advisors invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Assoc Limited Liability owns 2,460 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP reported 0.1% stake. Oarsman Capital owns 2,492 shares. Highland Management Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, January 31. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 31. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19.