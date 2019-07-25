Goldman Sachs (GS) Shareholder St Germain D J Co Trimmed Stake by $2.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose; White Elm Capital Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Rose

St Germain D J Co Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 42.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc sold 13,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,449 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 31,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $219.94. About 2.46 million shares traded or 6.61% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Merchant hires ex-Goldman energy trading head; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SEES TURKISH INFLATION PEAKING ABOVE 12% LATE SUMMER; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Reveals Yawning U.K. Gender Pay Gap; 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 09/04/2018 – Early cryptocurrency investor Mike Novogratz hired Richard Kim from Goldman Sachs as the new COO of his crypto merchant bank Galaxy Digital, says a person familiar with the matter; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pays Female Staff 56% Less Than Male Colleagues; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJORITY OF NASCAR WORKING WITH GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC GS.N TO EXPLORE SALE; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs hires a senior chemicals banker from Barclays – Business Insider; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO CHAVEZ COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CALL

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 1,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,902 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63 million, down from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $14.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1986.27. About 2.61M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods will give Amazon Prime customers a 10 percent discount on sale items And other weekly discounts, too; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in talks to buy stake in India’s Future Retail – FactorDaily; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An lMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The lMDb Show”; 14/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Amazon CTO Says Voice Interface Is Ready for Work

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $918.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Interm Corp Bond Etf (VCIT) by 187,857 shares to 724,526 shares, valued at $62.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Sto (PSK).

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,200 shares to 255,130 shares, valued at $15.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

