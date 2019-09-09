Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Value Rose While Grassi Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Sk Telecom LTD Sponsored Adr (SKM) Stock Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Has Increased Holding

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd Sponsored Adr (SKM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 55,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.40M, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.05. About 152,783 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM TO BUY SIREN HOLDINGS STAKE FOR 702B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO JOINTLY BUY ADT CAPS; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 10,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 35,240 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 24,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.21. About 1.44 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs made $200M in profit on one day this Feb. as calm in stock markets was shattered with a historic surge in volatility, sources tell CNBC’s @Hugh_Son. That’s on par with what the firm’s derivatives unit typically makes in one year; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 08/03/2018 – Turnbull hits at Goldman over 1MDB; 07/05/2018 – The France family, which controls NASCAR, is working with investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N to identify a potential deal for the company, the sources said; 09/05/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Magic Johnson’s infrastructure firm has hired Goldman Sachs banker Andrew Kim; 08/05/2018 – PETROLEUM GEO SERVICES ASA PGS.OL – GOLMAN SACHS PASSES 5 PCT OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 8,685 shares to 305,740 shares, valued at $37.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 39,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Trust Company reported 18,826 shares stake. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.39% or 42,744 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc has 0.09% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,236 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 1,466 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Co holds 0.23% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Parsec Financial stated it has 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lakewood Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 842,000 shares. Fil Limited holds 198,040 shares. Salem Inv Counselors owns 4,977 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Inc Communication holds 5,615 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,215 shares. E&G LP owns 6,100 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 8,220 shares.