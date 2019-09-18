Goldman Sachs (GS) Market Valuation Rose While Adams Asset Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding; Symons Capital Management Increased Its Holding in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by $1.89 Million as Market Value Declined

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ppl Corp. (PPL) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 61,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 411,910 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77M, up from 350,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48B market cap company. It closed at $31.12 lastly. It is down 3.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $214.48. About 183,720 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 03/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Goldman Sachs, Subway, MoviePass; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs tells its clients to buy high-growth companies; 19/03/2018 – Germany Names Goldman’s Kukies to Deputy Finance Post on Europe; 19/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CUTS INDIA’S FY19 GDP GROWTH ESTIMATE TO 7.6 PCT FROM 8 PCT ON PNB WOES – TV; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – S.Africa’s land expropriation plans making markets nervous -Goldman Sachs; 16/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC – GOLDMAN SACHS AND ROTHSCHILD ACTED AS JOINT FINANCIAL ADVISERS TO OLD MUTUAL IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 19/03/2018 – Ministry job for Goldman’s […]; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 95,564 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.13% or 506,177 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 4,286 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Lc holds 0.19% or 114,922 shares in its portfolio. 356,761 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.05% or 104,485 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 0.07% or 25,434 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.4% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 583,594 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 22,534 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 24,257 shares. Edgestream Prtn LP stated it has 61,411 shares. Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) Limited invested in 165,023 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% or 13,566 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) ROE Of 15% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “PPL Corporation releases EEI environmental, social and governance report – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How We Evaluate PPL Corporation’s (NYSE:PPL) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $240.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2,950 shares to 97,920 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 86,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,095 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Connecticut-based Kamunting Street Cap Management LP has invested 14.54% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Montecito Natl Bank And has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 267,086 were reported by Pnc Financial Svcs Grp. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Limited Company holds 266,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 107,546 are owned by Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. 17,872 are owned by St Germain D J. Lomas Cap Limited Liability Company holds 161,136 shares. Pacific Invest Management accumulated 15,030 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 324,561 shares. Gladius LP accumulated 2,652 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 12,652 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,342 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh accumulated 59,255 shares.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman, Point72 lead financing round for Mexican fintech – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Recent Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) Investment Suggests a Massive Opportunity to Be Had in Calgary’s Real Estate Market – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 5,340 shares to 144,289 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,212 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).