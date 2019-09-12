Goldman Sachs (GS) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Boosted Its Position by $681,360 as Market Value Rose; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Lowered Holding in Ehealth (EHTH) by $10.39 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 34.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 120,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 228,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.66M, down from 349,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 134,164 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (GS) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 26,922 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 23,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein reportedly is prepping his exit; 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP REPORTS MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 24/05/2018 – Incyte at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 20/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $252 FROM $246; 13/03/2018 – iSpecimen® Director of Marketing Jeff Goldman to Present Cutting-Edge Biobanking Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – INNOGY IS SAID TO HIRE DEUTSCHE BANK, GOLDMAN FOR EON DEAL; 08/03/2018 – ERSTE GROUP BANK AG ERST.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 42.5 EUROS FROM 41.5 EUROS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1,030 shares. Sterling Invest has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 22,280 shares. Da Davidson And reported 12,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Horrell Management has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 585,551 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Philadelphia Trust has invested 1.75% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Van Eck Assocs Corp stated it has 25,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd has 1,150 shares. Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 1,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 83,982 shares. 12 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Mcf Limited Liability Corporation invested in 130 shares. 158,677 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.48% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks With Great Trade Setups Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ China Euphoria Helps S&P to Highest Level in a Month – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Growth Stocks to Consider in Light of Falling Treasury Yields – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aswath Damodaran: The History of Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbl & Associates (NYSE:CBL) by 875,603 shares to 910,399 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,212 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brown & Brown Acquires WBR Insurance, Expands in Virginia – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate eHealth (EHTH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “eHealth (EHTH) Up 259% in a Year: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Elated eHealth’s (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shareholders Feel About Its 326% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. had bought 1,000 shares worth $82,240 on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stifel Financial owns 13,050 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Blackrock Inc reported 2.95 million shares. 271,506 are owned by Geode Management Limited Liability. Tarbox Family Office, California-based fund reported 17 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 4,330 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 544,886 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Co reported 46,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,473 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 118,272 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Rhumbline Advisers reported 59,901 shares.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 95,810 shares to 233,797 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livanova Plc by 63,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.