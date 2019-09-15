Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Raised Stake by $7.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Raised Stake in Berkley W R (WRB) by $1.46 Million

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 17.45% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 02/05/2018 – Conagra Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 27/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $255; 14/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman’s Solomon sets out to prove bank’s revenue engine can roar again; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 49.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 22,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 67,657 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46 million, up from 45,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 413,150 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Portland Invest Counsel owns 82,900 shares or 8.77% of their US portfolio. Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Financial Capital has 1,090 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill accumulated 1,289 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 17,016 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Lc holds 21,470 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 62,608 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.4% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1.03 million were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 380,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund reported 7,095 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 2.25 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Lc holds 1,135 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.