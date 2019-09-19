Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $7.04 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $14.52 Million; Stock Value Declined

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (GS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 34,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 3.38M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $691.23 million, up from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs (Gs) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 809,018 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs and UBS back women in finance initiative; 12/03/2018 – Part-time nightclub DJ poised to succeed Blankfein as Goldman CEO; 12/03/2018 – Hogan, Williams, Schatzker on Possible Blankfein Successors at Goldman Sachs (Video); 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 04/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Goldman Sachs Gearing Up To Enter Commercial Banking Market; 23/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman Sachs Takes Its Homegrown Talk Show to a Wider Audience; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC SAM.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – Goldman, Hedge Funds Get Drawn Into Noble Group’s Legal Battles; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Treasury Access 0-1 Year ETF Goes Above 200-D-MA

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 7,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 42,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.51 million, down from 50,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.96. About 1.29M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 30/05/2018 – ELIGEN B12 Receives “Amazon’s Choice” Designation; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Continues Investment and Growth in Ohio with New West Jefferson Fulfillment Center; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon Has 30000 Job Openings, Will Hold ‘Career Day’ In 6 US Cities – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.13 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 548 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B Riley Wealth Management stated it has 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). C Worldwide Hldgs A S invested in 291,859 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 4.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Grp Asset owns 818 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 6,073 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Dodge And Cox stated it has 530 shares. Avalon Global Asset Management has invested 5.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel, a Virginia-based fund reported 94,707 shares. Hamel reported 293 shares. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated owns 21,577 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt North America stated it has 2,258 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 50 were reported by Stephens Invest Management Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund holds 3.29% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,625 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,512 shares to 47,108 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp A (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 27,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN).

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) (NYSE:C) by 66,637 shares to 12.09M shares, valued at $846.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc. (Dhi) (NYSE:DHI) by 44,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50M shares, and cut its stake in Tri Pointe Group Inc. (Tph) (NYSE:TPH).