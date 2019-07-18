Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $21.53 Million; Tnb Financial Position in Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Decreased by $1.35 Million

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (GS) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 112,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.32M, down from 369,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $213.99. About 820,080 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman president Schwartz bows out of succession race; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS AFRICA HEAD SAYS NATURAL NERVOUSNESS ABOUT S.AFRICAN LAND EXPROPRIATION, BUT PROCESS WILL BE RATIONAL; 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 04/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Goldman Sachs, Sumitomo Mitsui; 10/05/2018 – VOLVO CARS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, CITI, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO; 09/03/2018 – Dealbook: Will Goldman’s Blankfein Depart by the End of the Year?: DealBook Briefing; 23/05/2018 – Goldman Warns the Rise of the Machines Leaves Markets Exposed; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMANSACHS: HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS,; 06/03/2018 – White House economic adviser Cohn stepping down

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1,659 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has declined 1.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares to 26,156 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,936 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.06 million for 14.74 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $142,091 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $60,750 was made by Criser Marshall M III on Thursday, February 7. Johnson Laura L bought $62,413 worth of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) on Friday, March 1.

