Goldman Sachs Groupinc (GS) Holder Essex Financial Services Decreased Its Holding by $370,540 as Shares Rose; Central Securities Has Lifted Stake in Star Group LP (SGU)

Essex Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Groupinc (GS) by 37.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc sold 1,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 5,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Groupinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 06/04/2018 – Goldman’s Ramos Says Brazil Needs to Accelerate Fiscal Adjustments (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses $2.5B; 30/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS WOMEN WIN CLASS-ACTION STATUS IN GENDER BIAS CASE; 08/03/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.75 EUROS FROM 10.5 EUROS; 14/05/2018 – PQ Group Holdings at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES 12-MONTH FORECAST FOR CHINESE YUAN VS DOLLAR TO 6.20 YUAN CNY= FROM PREVIOUS 6.45 YUAN, CITES U.S. TRADE RELATIONS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Owners explore sale of NASCAR; 12/03/2018 – The Beekman Group Announces Recapitalization of Air Medical Platform REVA in Partnership with Directional Aviation and Financing from Goldman Sachs; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 65,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 560,092 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 494,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.78M market cap company. It closed at $9.66 lastly. It is down 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU); 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (NYSE:CODI) by 84,230 shares to 870,621 shares, valued at $13.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.34 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 25,290 shares stake. Sit Invest Associate Incorporated stated it has 30,840 shares. 2,339 are owned by Welch Gru Limited Liability Company. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1,500 shares. 17,218 were reported by Allstate. Orrstown Fincl Serv accumulated 3,992 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 1,121 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,138 shares. South State has invested 0.86% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Beech Hill has 0.15% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Kings Point Cap Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 459 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.23% or 589,213 shares. Raymond James Na has 7,197 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 96,157 were reported by Apg Asset Nv.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.