Goldman Sachs Group Upped Vera Bradley (VRA) Position By $813,657; Nuance Investments Lowered White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Vera Bradley Inc (VRA) stake by 66.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 62,589 shares as Vera Bradley Inc (VRA)’s stock declined 5.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 156,956 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 94,367 last quarter. Vera Bradley Inc now has $341.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 7.71% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 274,515 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 Vera Bradley 4Q EPS 24c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SAYS COMP SALES CONTINUE TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY Y-O-Y DECLINES IN STORE AND E-COMMERCE TRAFFIC; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC VRA.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $0.35 TO $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Announces New Licensing Agreement for Sleepwear/Loungewear; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C

Nuance Investments Llc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 12.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc sold 2,360 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 17,277 shares with $15.99 million value, down from 19,637 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.02. About 19,288 shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity. Tanner David Allen had bought 500 shares worth $459,223 on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuance Investments Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 17,277 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc invested in 7,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 850 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 598 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.08% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 373 shares. 3,011 are held by Invesco. Northern owns 53,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prospector Partners Ltd Co invested in 5,633 shares. Moreover, Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3,316 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,167 shares. Victory Cap Management has 109,007 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 3,975 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate invested 0.12% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Nuance Investments Llc increased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) stake by 158,084 shares to 384,753 valued at $22.80M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) stake by 244,264 shares and now owns 253,776 shares. Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) was raised too.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (Put) (NYSE:PG) stake by 356,300 shares to 203,600 valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Devon Energy Corp New (Put) (NYSE:DVN) stake by 4.62 million shares and now owns 245,900 shares. Cars Com Inc (Put) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold VRA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 330,329 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,560 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 7,126 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 65,250 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Co reported 128,349 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 1.38 million shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 152,750 shares. D E Shaw Co reported 293,126 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 33,778 shares. 112,735 are held by Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 19,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 559 shares.

