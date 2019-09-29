Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed U S Concrete (USCR) Stake By $2.83 Million; Shorts at Eltek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (ELTK) Raised By 30.58%

Eltek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ELTK) had an increase of 30.58% in short interest. ELTK’s SI was 87,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.58% from 66,700 shares previously. With 1.39M avg volume, 0 days are for Eltek LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s short sellers to cover ELTK’s short positions. The SI to Eltek LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 9.89%. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 54,937 shares traded. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) has risen 2.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.56% the S&P500.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased U S Concrete Inc (USCR) stake by 73.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 57,783 shares as U S Concrete Inc (USCR)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 21,312 shares with $1.06M value, down from 79,095 last quarter. U S Concrete Inc now has $895.29 million valuation. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 359,629 shares traded or 65.70% up from the average. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has declined 7.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Cont Ops EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete Swings to 1Q Loss; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William J. Sandbrook Chairman of Company’s Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 43C; 30/04/2018 – US CONCRETE 1Q REV. $327.8M, EST. $320.8M; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 09/05/2018 – BLD:BORAL TO SELL US CONCRETE & QUARRIES BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in US Concrete

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 110.00% or $0.66 from last year’s $0.6 per share. USCR’s profit will be $20.99 million for 10.66 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -730.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold USCR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 15.31 million shares or 1.87% more from 15.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 3,982 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.27% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 39,670 shares. 39,670 were reported by Essex Management Limited Liability Corp. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 7,948 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). 24,602 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,534 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 900 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.91% in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR). Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) for 10,018 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 10,292 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0% or 5,406 shares. Glenmede Na has 321,694 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 8,673 shares stake.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 122,210 shares to 172,034 valued at $21.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 441,803 shares and now owns 558,703 shares. Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) was raised too.

