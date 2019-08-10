Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed Norfolk Southern (Put) (NSC) Position by $9.02 Million; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Increased Its Lamar Advertising Co A (LAMR) Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) (NSC) by 62.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 48,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co A (LAMR) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 8,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 142,015 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 133,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.16. About 224,027 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dream Global REIT July 2019 Monthly Distribution – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: AvalonBay, Essex Property and Equity Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Outsmart the Machines for REIT Yields up to 11.1% – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 12,986 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $26.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,968 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch & Associate Investment Inc invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 1,075 shares or 0% of the stock. American Trust Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,748 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Denali Advisors Ltd has 0.17% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 14,300 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability invested in 13,588 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Management has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Shelton Cap Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 568 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Lc invested in 39,460 shares. has 0.05% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Caxton LP accumulated 6,170 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 7,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,200 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 57,952 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 24,485 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (Put) (EWZ) by 430,500 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $55.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 140.61 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 142.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern successfully rolls out TOP21 precision scheduled railroading operating plan – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,774 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.38% or 142,387 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 2,323 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability owns 11,437 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,187 are held by Prudential Public Limited Company. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2,544 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited has invested 0.09% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,080 shares. Independent Investors Inc accumulated 1.29% or 17,700 shares. Richard C Young Co, Rhode Island-based fund reported 95,811 shares. Patten Patten Inc Tn owns 22,829 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Blb&B Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.16% or 58,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Shares for $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.