Goldman Sachs Group Trimmed By $10.54 Million Its Tjx Cos New (Call) (TJX) Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shorts Up By 6.05%

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (TJX) stake by 77.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 202,700 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 60,400 shares with $3.19 million value, down from 263,100 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New (Call) now has $66.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.02 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) had an increase of 6.05% in short interest. ATO’s SI was 3.45 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.05% from 3.25 million shares previously. With 687,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s short sellers to cover ATO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90M for 20.77 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Ishares Inc (IEMG) stake by 620,026 shares to 11.38M valued at $585.57M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) stake by 93,213 shares and now owns 181,620 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.15% above currents $54.83 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. Loop Capital upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Friday, August 16. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Nomura maintained the shares of TJX in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Atmos Energy Corporation shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $12100 highest and $10900 lowest target. $119.67’s average target is 4.93% above currents $114.05 stock price. Atmos Energy had 7 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley.