Goldman Sachs Group Stake In Neophotonics (NPTN) Was Has Lifted; Main Street Research Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 127.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 53,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The institutional investor held 95,878 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 42,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 647,567 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 08/05/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS 1Q REV. $68.6M, EST. $69.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 16/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 48,406 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.20 million, up from 45,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $199.55. About 2.56 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 23,500 shares to 65,700 shares, valued at $15.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 2.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT).

