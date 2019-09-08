Goldman Sachs Group Raised Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake by $35.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Immunogen (IMGN) Stake Has Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 514.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72M, up from 359,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 2.24M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 76.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 698,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 908,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 1.29M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 26/04/2018 – IMMUNOGEN COMPLETES INTERIM ANALYSIS; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – ON TRACK FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS IN FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Sees 2018 Operating Expenses $200M-$205M; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen: Anticipate Partner Takeda to Begin Clinical Testing of TAK-164 in 2Q; 02/05/2018 – SANDOZ GETS FDA RESPONSE FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR RITUXIMAB; 02/04/2018 – First Look: Jay Leno challenges Tim Allen and battles it out with Katherine Legge; 26/04/2018 – Immunogen: FORWARD I Trial Has Completed Full Enrolloment; 26/04/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Successful Completion of Interim Analysis for FORWARD I Phase 3 Trial of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,486 shares to 77,290 shares, valued at $7.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,312 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 5, 2019 : LC, IMGN, QQQ, SNAP, AVP, LXP, ESV, INTC, XNET, FOLD, CL, AAXJ – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ImmunoGen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why ImmunoGen Inc. Fell 9.2% Today – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2018. More interesting news about ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IMGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 113.69 million shares or 4.72% less from 119.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 261 shares. Montana-based First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Barclays Plc reported 113,980 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 74,907 shares. 206,700 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Art Advisors Limited Com has 0.07% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 445,118 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 97,205 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) for 138,217 shares. Moreover, M&T Retail Bank Corporation has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 1.86 million shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 2,297 shares. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 187,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 44 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Westwood Group Inc Inc stated it has 95,300 shares. Connors Investor Svcs stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cwm Llc has 427,021 shares. King Luther Corp holds 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 168,425 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.01% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co stated it has 86 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust has 0.94% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 123,336 shares. Cs Mckee Lp has invested 0.1% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Cim Mangement has 0.13% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 75,742 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 85,436 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $578,759 activity. PARKER TIMOTHY E. also bought $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Thursday, August 15. Adams Craig N also bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9. 2,000 shares were bought by Hairford Matthew V, worth $33,560 on Friday, June 7. POSNER DAVID M. also bought $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. The insider Foran Joseph Wm bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400.