Goldman Sachs Group Raised Epr Pptys (EPR) Holding by $2.41 Million; Smucker J M Co (SJM) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $426,532 as Shares Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 31,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 640,249 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.24 million, up from 608,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 112,598 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $112.47. About 272,707 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Ainsworth Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $1.7 Billion; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: J.M. Smucker Company Withdrawing Certain Dog Food Products; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO. REPORTS TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; 23/03/2018 – FDA: SJM RECALL ON POSSIBLY ELEVATED LEVELS OF THYROID HORMONE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 97,509 were reported by Retirement Systems Of Alabama. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Ltd has 0.07% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company has 0.02% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 259,120 shares. 864,148 were accumulated by Northern Trust Corp. Barclays Plc has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 3,594 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd has 50,611 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 27,200 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 32,960 shares. Massachusetts Communication Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 1.96 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 1.14M shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). M&T Natl Bank accumulated 7,526 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 22,490 shares.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 39,092 shares to 114,259 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (Put) (NYSE:ALB) by 88,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Demystifying The Powerful Preferred Stock Universe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into EPR Properties (EPR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EPR Properties’s (NYSE:EPR) 6.0% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties: Focused On The Experience And On The Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.16 million activity. 12,500 shares were sold by Hirons Michael L, worth $937,125 on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J.M. Smucker Shares Are Still Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “J M Smucker Earnings: SJM Stock Surges on Q3 Beat – Yahoo Finance” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “How Safe Is J.M. Smucker’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J. M. Smucker: A Great Dividend Stock Set To Go Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 13, 2019.