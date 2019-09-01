Goldman Sachs Group (Prn) (GS) Position Has Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Stock Price Declined, Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Decreased Position by $1.70 Million

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (Prn) (GS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 2,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 10,060 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 29/05/2018 – RANDGOLD RESOURCES LTD RRS.L : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO CONVICTION LIST; 13/03/2018 – Goldman’s Schwartz reportedly gave company an ultimatum for Blankfein’s job and lost; 20/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES ASIA ’19 GAS PRICE F/C 32% TO $6.25/MMBTU; 08/03/2018 – At Goldman, Blankfein Touches a Nerve With Dina Powell’s Return; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs earnings: $6.95 a share, vs $5.58 EPS expected; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ Matsui Says Japan’s Trade Account Has Been Booming (Video); 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Flags Rate Risk to Equities While Tom Lee Sees Benefit; 29/05/2018 – UXIN LIMITED SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, GOLDMAN SACHS (ASIA) L.L.C, J.P. MORGAN ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 141,861 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 1.80 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.66 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.22. About 1.29M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 21/03/2018 – DP WORLD HOLDS TALKS W/ TATA GROUP ON COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES; 26/04/2018 – SecBI to Present “Autonomous Investigation” at Tata Consultancy Services Innovation Forum 2018; 07/03/2018 – Tata Steel Confirms It Is The Highest Bidder For Bhushan Steel; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS CEO: PV NEEDS TO BE BUILT AS SELF SUSTAINABLE UNIT; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL SEES BINDING PACTS FOR THYSSENKRUPP JV SIGNED IN 1Q; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Teleservices to phase out CDMA service in Delhi from March 19 – PTI in Times of India; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY 4Q NET ATTRIB TO OWNERS 69B RUPEES, EST. 68.1B; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Motors for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 09/03/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Sons plans first overseas loan in more than a decade – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Tata Lockheed Martin sets up metal bonding facility in indigenisation push

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) by 259,900 shares to 974,800 shares, valued at $40.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 50,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.