Goldman Sachs Group Position in Lauder Estee Cos (Put) (EL) Increased by $2.73 Million; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Market Valuation Rose, Orbimed Advisors Increased Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Put) (EL) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 100,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37M, up from 85,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $193.71. About 368,950 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 570,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.04M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 305,836 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES; 15/05/2018 – J Goldman & Co LP Exits Position in PTC Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 28/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 06/03/2018 PTC Therapeutics 4Q Rev $78M; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC – PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MLN; 24/05/2018 – 2018 Market Spotlight: Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) – PTC Therapeutics Leads Industry Sponsors With the Highest Number of Clinical Trials, Followed by GlaxoSmithKline – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics and CHDI Foundation Announce a Collaboration on a Small-Molecule Therapeutic for Huntington’s Disease

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 902,860 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $49.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netgear Inc (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 48,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,103 shares, and cut its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00 million was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principia Biopharma Inc by 1.00 million shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $53.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Proqr Thrapeutics N V (NASDAQ:PRQR).