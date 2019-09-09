Goldman Sachs Group Position in Gentex (GNTX) Cut by $1.02 Million; Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 51,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.91 million, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 778,223 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 143,026 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group finalizes joint venture and acquisition transactions in Missouri, Alabama, and Ohio – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LHC Group Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) CEO Keith Myers on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group announces finalization of purchase agreement and joint venture partnership in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group to Present at Two Healthcare Conferences in June – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Public Limited Co reported 78,532 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90,639 were reported by Kennedy Cap. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Zacks Invest holds 0.03% or 13,615 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 33,764 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). California State Teachers Retirement holds 45,146 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 0% stake. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,476 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 288,705 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 6,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 151,535 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 16,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 6,350 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 91,363 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Corp (NYSE:TMO) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $33.87 million for 26.89 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Ryan Scott P. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. Another trade for 568 shares valued at $9,985 was bought by Nash Kevin C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,892 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. North Point Managers Corporation Oh reported 632,257 shares. Sigma Planning invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Epoch Ptnrs owns 0.01% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 161,804 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 308,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.76M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 60,423 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Foothills Asset Ltd holds 1.42% or 88,935 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 1.31 million shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.68% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% or 12,931 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Com owns 499,752 shares. Franklin Res Inc reported 201,173 shares. Zebra Capital accumulated 49,848 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Med Sys Inc by 31,374 shares to 73,373 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Precision Drilling Corp by 185,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (Put) (NYSE:UBS).