Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Lennar (Call) (LEN) Holding as Stock Declined; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Trimmed Stake by $4.94 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 97.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 42,200 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 875,944 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 65,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 368,531 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69M, down from 434,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.87% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 246,178 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 24/04/2018 – Oshkosh Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.92 million for 9.26 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

