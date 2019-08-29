Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Its Wellcare Health Plans (Put) (WCG) Position by $54.67 Million; Par Pacific Holdings (PARR) Holding Has Boosted by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) (WCG) by 92.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 203,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The institutional investor held 15,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 218,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $268.61. About 164,763 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS SAYS IF DEAL WITH MERIDIAN TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY MERIDIAN A TERMINATION FEE OF $50 MLN- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 30/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.36% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22. About 129,146 shares traded. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has risen 32.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PARR News: 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY REVENUES $765.4 MLN VS $605.3 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Par Pacific Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PARR); 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. $0.0; 07/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings Names Ivan Guerra Chief Accounting Officer; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 08/05/2018 – PAR PACIFIC 1Q REV. $765.4M; 16/03/2018 – Par Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Successfully Closes Acquisition of 33 Cenex® Zip Trip Retail Locations in Washington and Idaho; 05/03/2018 – Par Pacific Holdings 4Q EPS 41c

More notable recent Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE:PARR) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Par Pacific Holdings Management to Present at Investor Conferences in New York City – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Par Pacific Holdings to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Energy & Industrials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc., and Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, BRSS, ADSW – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.