Goldman Sachs Group Lowered Its Nextera Energy (Call) (NEE) Holding as Share Price Rose; Redwood Investments Lifted Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position by $3.68 Million

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 60,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 397,531 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, up from 337,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 44,076 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has risen 9.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 23/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc | preludesync distal radial compression sy | K180723 | 04/17/2018 |

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) (NEE) by 99.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 2.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.39. About 375,276 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Palms Insurance Company, Limited; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Flo; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 17/05/2018 – NextEra Energy schedules live webcast of company’s 2018 annual meeting of shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset holds 0.07% or 27,200 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Millrace Asset Gp Inc has 1.33% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Massachusetts Financial Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 350,660 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 84,695 shares. Riverhead Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,520 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.04% or 197,350 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.72M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial has 800,845 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Eagle Boston Investment Mngmt holds 1.94% or 71,739 shares. Timpani Management Limited Liability Company invested in 87,508 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 8,591 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 154 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 154,092 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78 million and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,379 shares to 61,109 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,540 shares, and cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 371,818 shares to 401,818 shares, valued at $32.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 2.06 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 8.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.11 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.09B for 22.53 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.09% EPS growth.