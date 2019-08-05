Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Stake in Novo (NVO); Midas Management Has Raised Its Holding in At&T (T) by $325,500 as Share Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 1701.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 995,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.14M, up from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.37. About 123,172 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – FOLLOWING INTERACTIONS WITH FDA, NOVO NORDISK HAS WITHDRAWN APPLICATIONS RELATED TO DATA FROM SWITCH TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Orexigen’s Contrave Falls After 1-Wk, Saxenda Advances: Obesity; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – VERY PLEASED THAT FDA HAS APPROVED UPDATED LABEL FOR TRESIBA(®) AS ONLY BASAL INSULIN TO BE LABELLED WITH A LOWER RATE OF SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA COMPARED TO INSULIN GLARGINE…; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial; 06/03/2018 – Global Injection Pen Market (2018-2022) Dominated by Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly and Sanofi – Growing Demand for Self-administration Drug Delivery Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk: FDA Approves Inclusion of Data From Safety Outcomes Trial in Tresiba Label; 02/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk Now Sees Sales Growth and Op Profit Growth in DKK 6 Pct Pts and 9 Pct Pts Lower Than Local Currencies Respectively; 05/04/2018 – Novo Nordisk buys blood drug licence to boost anaemic biopharma business; 07/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Belviq Advances: Obesity

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 72,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 4.92M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 30/04/2018 – Antitrust Chief Says AT&T Faces Same Time Warner Deal Condition; 19/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL OPENS WITH CONFLICT OVER INTERNAL DOCUMENTS; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for IPO of Latin America TV Business Vrio (Correct)

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

