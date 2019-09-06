Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Its Owens Ill (OI) Position by $9.34 Million; As Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Mason Hill Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $7.38 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 49.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 518,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.83M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 505,478 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR SEES EBITDA GROWING 25-30% IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Ophir says continues financing search for Fortuna project; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR HAD DISCUSSIONS W/ POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19,028 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 53,471 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 15,933 shares. Apg Asset Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust owns 101,574 shares. Mirae Asset Global reported 2.86 million shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 1.07M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 11,837 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 233,073 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Gamco Et Al owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 34,760 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 431,136 shares. Pcj Investment Counsel Limited reported 0.05% stake. 18,758 were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Put) (NYSE:PEP) by 8,800 shares to 69,300 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 143,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,660 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A bought $122,110 worth of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) on Monday, August 5.