Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Its Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Position; Cove Street Capital Has Decreased Position in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by $21.48 Million as Market Value Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 933,327 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60M, down from 1.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in E.W. Scripps Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.28 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 105,504 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Scripps’ $299 Million Term Loan B, Ba3 Cfr Unchanged; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 18.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 45,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 282,783 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, up from 237,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 17,667 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year's $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A by 94,407 shares to 277,174 shares, valued at $10.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 12,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.