Goldman Sachs Group Increased Its United States Stl New (X) Stake by $7.05 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Position in Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Cut by $17.15 Million as Share Value Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 469,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.55 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $12.41. About 14.01M shares traded or 13.42% up from the average. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in U.S. Steel; 28/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Conference Call Available on Company Website; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 12/03/2018 – US Steel Sees 1Q Ebitda $250M; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 07/03/2018 – United States Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 20/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL REPORTS RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER FOR SR 2021 NOTES; 01/05/2018 – United States Steel Highlights Commitment to Sustainability in New Report; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: Granite City Restart Process Could Take Up to Four Months

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.43. About 129,720 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90M for 119.56 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.