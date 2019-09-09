Goldman Sachs Group Increased Its Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Valuation Rose, Dupont Capital Management Has Upped Position

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 1424.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.71 million, up from 106,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 111,399 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Starboard Value LP/; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Non-GAAP Gross Margins 68%-69%; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Hldrs; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 24/05/2018 – MELLANOX HOLDERS SUPPORT COMPANY’S GOVERNANCE PROPOSALS; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 103.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 14,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 28,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 14,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $5.55 during the last trading session, reaching $167.7. About 965,986 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 7.0%;; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 7,161 shares to 88,407 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 41,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,275 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles LP invested in 179,359 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 88,500 shares. Moreover, Masters Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.63% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 100,000 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 42,600 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Longfellow Invest Ltd Llc holds 1.27% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 18,000 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 3,313 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 2,350 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc owns 285,590 shares or 6.79% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% stake. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 1,832 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 28,392 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9,934 shares to 38,515 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,985 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (NYSE:LYB).