Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (Put) (GS) Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Cut Its Holding; Splunk (SPLK) Stock Price Rose While Jag Capital Management Lifted by $3.98 Million Its Position

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 31,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 169,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.35M, up from 137,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 1.89 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (Put) (GS) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 48,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $215.49. About 1.86M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN LOOKED AT “WELL OVER 100” POTENTIAL BUSINESSES TO ACQUIRE BEFORE LAUNCHING CONSUMER BANK -CFO; 17/04/2018 – Vestar, Goldman Sachs: Hearthside Transaction Expected to Close in 2Q of 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: NEW PRODUCTS COULD BE RETIREMENT AND REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – GOLDMAN WILL CONCENTRATE MORE ON FRANKFURT, PARIS: BLANKFEIN; 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 189,277 were reported by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Goldman Sachs has 1.26M shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp has 1.52% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 23,651 shares. Bamco Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Zeke Cap Advsr Lc reported 0.06% stake. South Dakota-based South Dakota Investment Council has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Bank holds 1,994 shares. Brinker Capital invested in 0.07% or 14,601 shares. Ithaka Grp Incorporated Llc invested 2.24% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Co owns 1.02 million shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.13% or 2.30M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Regions Fincl Corp stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk Sees Strong Cloud Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/17: (ACRS) (DRRX) (SPLK) Higher (GLW) (FNKO) (BE) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Splunk EPS beats by $0.18, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Alteryx Should Be on Your Radar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Make Of The Splunk Sell-Off: Analysts Weigh In – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $886.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,487 shares to 34,420 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) by 145,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,786 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (GS) is Offering Buyouts to Encourage Partners to Leave as CEO Works to Shrink Bank – Business Insider – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Cheap Stocks With a Margin of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Apple Falls Midday; Goldman Cuts Price Target – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcf stated it has 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 57,728 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt has 1,197 shares. Consolidated Inv Grp Ltd Com reported 11,960 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability invested 3.05% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Tru Of Vermont has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% stake. 256,900 were accumulated by Yacktman Asset Management L P. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 114 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 0.03% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,653 shares. 585 were reported by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj reported 1,640 shares stake. Moreover, Valueworks Limited Liability Corp has 5.26% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). First Allied Advisory reported 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $10.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 2,903 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 42,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (Call) (NYSE:FICO).