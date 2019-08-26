Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Stock Rose While Swift Run Capital Management Upped Position by $1.94 Million; Corecommodity Management Has Decreased Its Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stake as Valuation Declined

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 41.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 192,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 273,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 465,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $808.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.11. About 169,716 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $198.44. About 517,297 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESMAN PROVIDES DETAILS; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN: RECENT EXPENSE LEVEL LIKELY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE; 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 18/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein expects COO Solomon to succeed him – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – GKN: Goldman Sachs Cuts Stake to 6.71%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 613,643 shares to 615,714 shares, valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 11,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Highpoint Res Corp.