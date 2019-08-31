Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holding Held by Swift Run Capital Management Llc; Holder Clark Estates Upped Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) Stake

Clark Estates Inc increased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (MANU) by 19.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 104,298 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 87,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Manchester Utd Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.1. About 65,185 shares traded or 35.73% up from the average. Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) has declined 12.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MANU News: 05/05/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #ManchesterUnited says former manager #AlexFerguson has undergone emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage; 19/05/2018 – Soccer-Chelsea beat Manchester Utd 1-0 to win FA Cup; 13/03/2018 Soccer-United crash out after Sevilla’s Ben Yedder strikes twice; 17/05/2018 – MANU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA GBP175M TO GBP185M, EST. GBP184.5M; 06/04/2018 – Arab News: BREAKING: Paul Pogba’s agent asked Manchester City if they would be interested in signing the restless Manchester U; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-lbrahimovic set to leave Manchester Utd for LA Galaxy -reports; 07/05/2018 – NTT Communications Expands Global IP Network with New Point-of-Presence in Manchester, United Kingdom; 09/05/2018 – Independent.ie: BREAKING: Sir Alex Ferguson ‘no longer needs intensive care and will continue rehabilitation as an inpatient’

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.46M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 4th Update; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending; 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 6th Update; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – MALLORY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS HEAD OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DIVISION WEST REGION; 18/05/2018 – Blankfein Likely to Quit as Goldman CEO in December, NYT Reports; 16/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Says Emerging Markets Now Look Like Rich Countries; 18/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is likely to step down in December, The New York Times’ @katekelly reports. Full story:; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N PUTS SOME LONDON-BASED STAFF ON NOTICE FOR MOVE TO FRANKFURT BY EARLY SUMMER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold MANU shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 33.03 million shares or 0.95% less from 33.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 8,795 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Moreover, Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.6% invested in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). 75,693 were reported by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Essex Invest Mgmt Comm Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,828 shares. Citadel Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) for 90,060 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 831 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU). Kj Harrison & reported 46,310 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 21,916 shares. Prelude Ltd Com stated it has 386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Ny reported 1.09% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 37,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 90,118 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clark Estates Inc reported 104,298 shares.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 85,000 shares to 235,000 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 594,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).