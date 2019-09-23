Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Decreased Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined, Wms Partners Increased Position by $2.05 Million

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 190.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 47,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 72,644 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 12.51M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PHARMACIA AND UPJOHN CO, QUESTCOR PHARMACEUTICALS, BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, NPS PHARMA; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER – ACQUISITION FOR WHOLE PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS DID NOT FIT ACQUISITION CRITERIA, ACQUISITION OF PART OF BUSINESS WAS NOT POSSIBLE; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 16,443 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36 million, down from 21,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $213.44. About 1.26M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 19/04/2018 – Goldman says jitters about U.S. yield inversion “overblown”; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS’ PRESIDENT, DAVID M. SOLOMON, IS LIKELY TO BE NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BY THE END OF THIS YEAR – NYT; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to serve as sole president and COO at Goldman Sachs; Harvey Schwartz to retire; 23/05/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Increases Directed Capital’s Credit Facility to $150 Million, Firm Acquires $80 Million Loan Portfolio From; 25/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 212,247 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 15,062 shares stake. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,705 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested in 1.75% or 8.94M shares. Profit Investment Management Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Veritas Asset Management Llp has invested 0.22% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 29,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1,728 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 0.59% or 48,764 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 91,063 shares. Pzena Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.72% or 3.15M shares. Qci Asset Management New York has 0.03% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,790 shares. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 2.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Keystone Financial Planning reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $406.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2,112 shares to 7,870 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 69,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 632,628 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares to 14,458 shares, valued at $15.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.65 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.