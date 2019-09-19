Goldman Sachs Group Holds Position in Asbury Automotive Group (ABG); Southernsun Asset Management Has Trimmed Dycom Industries (DY) Holding by $8.43 Million; Stock Value Rose

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (DY) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 145,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.10% . The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.23 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dycom Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 269,442 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Cuts FY19 View on Anticipated Timing of Activity on Large Customer Programs; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONTRACT REVENUES $3.23 BLN – $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (ABG) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 76,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.29% . The institutional investor held 647,428 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.60 million, up from 570,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Asbury Automotive Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.49. About 84,501 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY NEW VEHICLE REVENUE $857.1 MLN VS $832.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q REV. $1.61B, EST. $1.58B; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER EPS OF $1.93 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 15/03/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE HLDR ABRAMS SEES ENGAGING IN TALKS IN FUTURE; 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 15/03/2018 – Abrams Capital Management, L.P., Affiliates Report Stake In Asbury Automotive; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – INTEND TO DISCUSS CONCERNS WITH OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, DIRECTORS, MANAGEMENT OF ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE, OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $21.81 million for 17.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 193,974 shares to 611,218 shares, valued at $51.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medicines Co (Prn) by 3.00M shares to 5.05M shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (Call) (NYSE:TAP) by 823,887 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,100 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTAP).