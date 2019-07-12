Goldman Sachs Group Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) Increased by $294.68 Million; As Philip Morris Intl (Call) (PM) Share Value Rose, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Boosted Stake

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 32332.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 3.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91M, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.9. About 1.56M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Reports Sales and Earnings Ahead of Expectations — Earnings Review; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) (PM) by 204.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 350,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 521,700 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11 million, up from 171,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.26. About 4.28 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris has applied to introduce IQOS in the U.S. and is awaiting a decision from the Food and Drug Administration; 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,465 were reported by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Carret Asset Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 8,390 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.55% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 730,185 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability has 3,106 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com holds 684 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.33% or 1.44M shares in its portfolio. Stearns Fin Svcs Grp holds 5,829 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 24.25 million shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 2,241 shares. City Hldgs invested in 0.14% or 5,530 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 25,826 shares. Markston Int Ltd Co stated it has 83,221 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wetherby Asset reported 22,279 shares.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 41,883 shares to 127,417 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (Call) (NYSE:MDT).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc (Call) by 674,058 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $5.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (Put) (NYSE:PSX) by 384,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,200 shares, and cut its stake in Rapid7 Inc.