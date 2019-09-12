Goldman Sachs Group Holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) Cut by $2.77 Million; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Alpha Windward Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion (SID) by 46.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 691,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% . The institutional investor held 781,528 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacion for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 2.35M shares traded. Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has risen 77.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SID News: 11/04/2018 COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO HOLD FROM REDUCE; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Acquiring Companhia Siderurgica Nacional LLC From CSN Steel; 11/04/2018 – COMPANHIA SIDERURGICA NACIONAL CSNA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 8.75 FROM BRL 6.75; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional And Asset Sale

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 66.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242,000, down from 10,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 16/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 21/03/2018 – Triumph Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 31/05/2018 – Summit Therapeutics Access Event Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 22/05/2018 – Federman & Sherwood Investigates SunTrust Bank, Inc. for Data Breach; 01/05/2018 – American Tower Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 8-9; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 – Euronet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6

Analysts await Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. SID’s profit will be $251.85M for 4.90 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality.

